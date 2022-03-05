16,515 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.