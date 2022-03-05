$13.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.02 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $11.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $59.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.27 billion to $66.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.66. 3,987,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.74. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.