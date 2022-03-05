10,237 Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $5,513,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

KRO stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.17. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

