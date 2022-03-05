$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,265. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

