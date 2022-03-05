$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Genpact posted sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,856,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.94. 934,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. Genpact has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

