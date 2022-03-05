$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. 23,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,669. The company has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

