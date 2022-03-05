-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.67). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,464. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,661 shares of company stock valued at $878,012 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.