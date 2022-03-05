-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.67). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,464. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,661 shares of company stock valued at $878,012 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.