-$0.35 EPS Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Latch during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

