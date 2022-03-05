-$0.30 EPS Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

APDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

APDN remained flat at $$2.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

