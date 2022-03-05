$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,100 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.