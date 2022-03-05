-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 377,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.20. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

