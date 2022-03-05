$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

