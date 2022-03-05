-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETTX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 96,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

