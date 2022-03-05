-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

