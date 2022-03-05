-$0.14 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. Nuvation Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $10,799,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

