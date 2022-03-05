-$0.11 EPS Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USER. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,956,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,714.

UserTesting stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 448,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,172. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

