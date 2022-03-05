$0.11 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ooma also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ooma by 63.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $14.97. 284,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,283. Ooma has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

