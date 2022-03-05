-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareMax.

A number of analysts have commented on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CMAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. CareMax has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

