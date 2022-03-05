-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareMax.
A number of analysts have commented on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.
CMAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. CareMax has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.