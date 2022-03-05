$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Analysts predict that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.09. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,245,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

AIRS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,130. Airsculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33.

About Airsculpt Technologies (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.