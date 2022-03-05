$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.09. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airsculpt Technologies.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
AIRS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,130. Airsculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33.
About Airsculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
