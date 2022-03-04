Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. Zuora has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.