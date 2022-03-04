Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company seems well poised to capitalize on the trends in the apparel space backed by its one-channel concept and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with distinct merchandise offering continue to contribute to its performance. The company’s consumer-centric strategy appears encouraging. Despite tough retail conditions, Zumiez posted sturdy holiday sales results. Net sales rose 9% for the nine-week period ended Jan 1, 2022, while comparable sales increased 6%. Following the holiday season performance, management reaffirmed fiscal 2021 net sales year-over-year growth projection of just over 20%. However, it continues to envision year-over year net sales growth for the final quarter to be below the quarter-to-date trends.”

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Zumiez stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.