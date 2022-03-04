Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $111.95 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

