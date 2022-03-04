Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $114.22 and last traded at $115.12, with a volume of 113025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.61.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.