ZKSwap Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.11 or 0.06601508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,422.76 or 0.99746700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002871 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

