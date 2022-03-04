Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.