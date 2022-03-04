Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,381 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,573 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

