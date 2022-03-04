Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given New €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €101.00 ($113.48) to €90.00 ($101.12) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €96.50 ($108.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 107,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.45. Zalando has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

