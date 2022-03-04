Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.55, but opened at $49.40. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 3,429 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,550,000 after buying an additional 685,003 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

