Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Buy”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.