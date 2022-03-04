Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to “Hold”

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of FRO opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -182.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

