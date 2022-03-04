Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Buy

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

