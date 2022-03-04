Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Sell

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.02 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Veracyte by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Veracyte by 12.9% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

