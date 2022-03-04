Zacks Investment Research Lowers Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Hold

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.09. 352,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 702.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $788,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

