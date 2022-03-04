Zacks Investment Research Lowers ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Sell

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

