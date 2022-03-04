Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) to Sell

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARBE. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $6.80. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,149. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

