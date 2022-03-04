Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.17. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,945,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTW traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 213,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,528. The firm has a market cap of $597.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

