Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.50 Million

Brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will announce $104.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.80 million and the lowest is $104.30 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $90.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $444.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $445.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.27 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $512.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.69. 773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,051. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.