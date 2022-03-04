Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,471,000 after purchasing an additional 835,671 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 236,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. 36,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

