Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,471,000 after purchasing an additional 835,671 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 236,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. 36,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.