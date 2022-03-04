Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $14.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.32 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $390.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.68. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

