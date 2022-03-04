Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,150. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.