Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.93). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Shares of RDFN opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. Redfin has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,814 shares of company stock worth $4,811,509. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

