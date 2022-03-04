Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to post sales of $325.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the highest is $346.60 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OPK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 3,395,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,307. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,000 over the last 90 days. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $5,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.