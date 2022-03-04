Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Construction Partners also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

ROAD stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,148. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

