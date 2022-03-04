Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BRP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BRP by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. 82,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,111. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93. BRP has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

