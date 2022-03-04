Zacks: Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,823. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 66,222 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriState Capital by 3,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after buying an additional 1,434,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in TriState Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

