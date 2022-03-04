Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

