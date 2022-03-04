Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 2,041,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

