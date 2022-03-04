Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.54). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

TCMD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.34. 167,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.46 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

