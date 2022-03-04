Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will post $440.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.93 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $26.58. 303,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,564. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

