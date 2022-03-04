Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Carter Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $2,221,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 84.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 51,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,809. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

